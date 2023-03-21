Our Favorite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

Our Favorite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

The DC spectacular marks the start of 2023's cosplay calendar

Luke Plunkett
Cosplay photos by Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu

After a few months off for Winter, the North American cosplay season is starting to heat up once again, with the year’s first major show—Katsucon—taking place last month just outside of DC.

The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center played host to the con, which ran February 17-19 and drew around 15,000 people, many of them cosplayers.

You might remember that last year’s Katsucon was the first major US show to resume following the pandemic’s lockdowns, and took place with mask rules that were dealt with very well by the more creative cosplayers. This year’s show was a lot more relaxed, so was a real return to the Katsucon of old. If “2019 and earlier” can really be called “old”.

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of photos (and video) from the event, all captured by Mineralblu. Each cosplayer’s character, series and social media credits are watermarked on each image.

THIS IS KATSUCON 2023 ANIME EXPO BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO DC MARYLAND COMIC CON 2023 BEST COSTUMES
THE LOCKED TOMB

Photo: Mineralblu
WORLD OF WARCRAFT

Photo: Mineralblu
BERSERK

Photo: Mineralblu
SUPER STAR WARS

Photo: Mineralblu
ATLANTIS

Photo: Mineralblu
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Photo: Mineralblu
DEVILMAN CRYBABY

Photo: Mineralblu
YU-GI-OH!

Photo: Mineralblu
THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Photo: Mineralblu
ELDEN RING

Photo: Mineralblu
LADY GAGA

Photo: Mineralblu
FINAL FANTASY XII

Photo: Mineralblu
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Photo: Mineralblu
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Photo: Mineralblu
DEAD SPACE

Photo: Mineralblu
NIER: AUTOMATA

Photo: Mineralblu
BOMBERMAN

Photo: Mineralblu
HELLSING

Photo: Mineralblu
ELDEN RING

Photo: Mineralblu
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA

Photo: Mineralblu
KUROINO

Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
