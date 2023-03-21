Our Favorite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

After a few months off for Winter, the North American cosplay season is starting to heat up once again , with the year’s first major show—Katsucon—taking place last month just outside of DC.



The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center played host to the con, which ran February 17-19 and drew around 15,000 people, many of them cosplayers.

You might remember that last year’s Katsucon was the first major US show to resume following the pandemic’s lockdowns, and took place with mask rules that were dealt with very well by the more creative cosplayers. This year’s show was a lot more relaxed, so was a real return to the Katsucon of old. If “2019 and earlier” can really be called “old”.

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of photos (and video) from the event, all captured by Mineralblu. Each cosplayer’s character, series and social media credits are watermarked on each image.