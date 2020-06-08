Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Returns With Beautiful Physical Edition

Devotion, a horror game that disappeared from Steam last year after players discovered a controversial “Winnie the Pooh” joke aimed at Chinese president Xi Jinping, is coming back as a boxed game.



Advertisement

Preorders for this physical edition are open now and run until June 15. Instead of simply sticking the game in a box and sending it out, developers Red Candle have gone all out on this, creating a mock VHS tape and cover (the game itself is on a memory stick) , including stuff like a book and sticker, and there’s a more expensive version that contains the game’s soundtrack as well.

Advertisement

P reoders are available only to folks in Taiwan (to the point where they specifically ask overseas fans to not make an order) , which is a shame, but then it’s cool seeing the game making a comeback at all, regardless of the availability.

Via Ginx