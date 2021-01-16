Congratulations, You Are Being Rescued

This week on Snapshots we have some cool black and white screenshots, some urban decay, a swingin’ Spider-Man, some colorful cars, big and creepy bones, and a droid looking to chokeslam a Jedi.

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : Adam Quane (Email)

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Michael Zayas (Email)

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @xclarelouise

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Screenshot : @purplesoapstone

Immortals Fenyx Rising Screenshot : @Wishful_Flowers

Ghostrunner Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

DIRT 5 Screenshot : @Philt43_Yewone

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Liveevilphotos

“My...doctor....said I don’t...have... to wear... a... mask..”

“Bullshit.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



