Snapshots

Congratulations, You Are Being Rescued

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Congratulations, You Are Being Rescued
Screenshot: Lucasfilm / EA / Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some cool black and white screenshots, some urban decay, a swingin’ Spider-Man, some colorful cars, big and creepy bones, and a droid looking to chokeslam a Jedi.

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: Adam Quane (Email)
The Division 2: Warlords of New York
The Division 2: Warlords of New York
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @xclarelouise
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Screenshot: @purplesoapstone
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @NeoFulcrum
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Screenshot: @Wishful_Flowers
Ghostrunner
Ghostrunner
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
DIRT 5
DIRT 5
Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Liveevilphotos

“My...doctor....said I don’t...have... to wear... a... mask..”

“Bullshit.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

