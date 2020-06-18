Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animecondomsjapankotakueast
Save
Illustration for article titled Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime
Screenshot: オカモトコンドームズ
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Okamoto Industries, one of Japan’s biggest condom manufacturer, has created an online anime series to promote safe sex.

Advertisement

Dubbed Condom Battler Goro, the show takes its stylistic cue from classic Japanese anime, including Dragon Ball, Pokemon, Fist of the North Star and Yu-Gi-Oh, among many others like Ashita no Joe.

Illustration for article titled Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime
Screenshot: オカモトコンドームズ
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime
Screenshot: オカモトコンドームズ

According to PR Times (via SoraNews), the multi-part series stars a 24-year-old Condom Battler named Goro whose rubber of choice is the super-thin 0.01 prophylactic. Tearing open a “legendary condom” covers him in condom armor.

G/O Media may get a commission

Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less

Apple Watch Series 5

Illustration for article titled Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime
Screenshot: オカモトコンドームズ

Other Condom Battlers include Miku, who can equip condoms at lightning speed, and Hayato, who uses a Big Boy rubber.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Condom Maker Creates Promotional Anime
Screenshot: オカモトコンドームズ

You can watch episodes below, with each clocking in under a minute and each teaching lessons like don’t wear two condoms at once or do use hand cream on condoms, all the while underscoring the importance of safe sex.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The Best Isometric Video Games

Destiny 2 Has Players Grinding For Guns They Already Have, And It Sucks

Hardspace: Shipbreaker Would Be More Relaxing If Not For The Bone-Crushing Space Capitalism