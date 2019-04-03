Come watch me play Operencia: The Stolen Sun live on our Twitch right now! Join me in the chat.

Come watch me play Operencia: The Stolen Sun live on our Twitch right now! Paul TamayoToday 12:55pmFiled to: Operencia: The Stolen SunFiled to: Operencia: The Stolen SunOperencia: The Stolen SunTwitchLiveMetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCome watch me play Operencia: The Stolen Sun live on our Twitch right now! Join me in the chat.Share This StoryAbout the authorPaul TamayoPaul TamayoVideo Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.TwitterPosts