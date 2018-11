Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

This is Cloudpunk, a PC game where you play as a courier for a ‚Äúsemi-legal delivery company‚ÄĚ.



Seems like it‚Äôs set during the events of a single night, and has you meeting ‚Äúa diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society‚ÄĚ as you move around both on foot and in a flying car.

If you like cyberpunk and/or voxels, this looks like something to keep an eye on. It’ll be out sometime next year.