This month in Japan, Coca-Cola is releasing a clear version with the clever name of, wait for it, Coca-Cola Clear.
According to My Navi, Coca-Cola Japan came up with the concept, and the company’s US headquarters spent a year developing it.
Ditching the caramel ingredient, Coca-Cola had to tune the drink to keep the flavors for which it’s famous.
Over fifty samples were created, and Coca-Cola finally settled on a zero calorie version with a splash of lemon. Early impressions are that the clear Coke is a refreshing take on the brown fizzy beverage.
While Pepsi first released a clear variant known as Crystal Pepsi in the early 1990s, the Coca-Cola Company did not follow suit with a clear version of its flagship beverage. However, it did release Tab Clear, a see-through version of Tab.
However, this isn’t the first clear Coca-Cola. After World War II, during the 1940s, “white Coke” was made for Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov.
Coca-Cola Clear will be released on June 11. ANN News reports that it is Japan only.
