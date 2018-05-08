Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Asahi

This week, Asahi Soft Drinks is releasing cafe latte flavored water. For a country that already has yogurt flavored water, this should surprise no one.



Asahi’s Clear Latte, which is described as “clear espresso and milk,” has zero caffeine, no fat, and is low calorie.

It’s apparently made from expresso extract, whey minerals from raw milk and Asahi’s delicious water.



Here is the previously mentioned yogurt water, which first came out a few years ago.

This is not bad, actually! So I have every reason to believe coffee-flavored water might be okay. Not great, but okay.