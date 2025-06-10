Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How To Open All Paint Cages In Stone Wave Cliffs

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can put players through the ringer, not just because of the emotional story, but also due to the challenging bosses the game throws at you. Luckily, most dungeons contain a special chest called a Paint Cage that can contain valuable items to help get through some of the tougher fights including the creature waiting for you at the end of the Stone Wave Cliffs.

Black Ops 7, Invincible Vs & More — Here Are The 5 Games That Stole Microsoft’s Show CC Share Subtitles Off

English Black Ops 7, Invincible Vs & More — Here Are The 5 Games That Stole Microsoft’s Show

However, like most cages, you will find them locked, and to open them you must shoot three locks hidden around the area. Stone Wave Cliffs includes two paint cages, let’s go over where to find them and how to crack ‘em open.

Advertisement





The first Paint Cage (near the entrance)

Advertisement

This Cage is definitely a little more hidden than the other. From the “Entrance” Checkpoint, continue forward, while hugging the right wall. Eventually, you will see a rope you can climb up. Once you do, continue forward until you arrive at a clearing with the Paint Cage right in the middle.

Advertisement

Lock one: Facing the Paint Cage, to the right you should see another rope to climb up. After you do, keep walking forward until you see a small cliff wall in front of you. At the top of it, you will see the lock.

Advertisement

Lock two: From the first lock, look to the right, there is a significantly higher cliff wall, with the second lock on top. You can technically see this one from the vantage point near Lock three, but it will be pretty far away and tough to hit.

Advertisement

Lock three: Much like lock two, there are actually two locations to hit this one. From the paint cage, you can actually see the lock behind it, however the jagged rocks are somewhat blocking it, so it is tough to see, let alone hit. To get a better view, look left while facing the cage. You should see a small hole you can crouch through. Crawl into it, and at the end, you will find handholds to climb up which you should do as well. This will lead you to a second vantage point. You should see a large ship in front of you with the Lock just below it.

Advertisement





The second Paint Cage (near the Old Farm)

Advertisement

As you make your way through the Stone Wave Cliffs, you will come across a clearing that appears to be an old farm. Fittingly, there is an expedition flag that lets you know this is named “The Old Farm”. As you walk down the hill, into the area, you will see a path to the left. Follow it to the end to see the Paint Cage. The locations of the three locks are:

Lock one: Facing the Paint Cage, look to the right. You will see a skinny tree, with the lock behind it.

Advertisement

Lock two: Facing the Paint Cage, look to the left. You will notice a small cliff with the lock near the top of it.

Advertisement

Lock three: You may have actually noticed this lock while you were walking towards the paint cage. On the trail that leads you to the chest, there is a lock on some planks. You would not have been able to see it due to it hiding behind some boxes, but you may have noticed some of the effects it gives off and tried to punch it (like some guides-writers may have). If you didn’t you should definitely be able to see it now. It’s between the two other locks.

Advertisement

Paint Cages can be a little tricky to find, and even trickier to open. However, both of the cages in Stone Wave Cliffs give you a new weapon to add to your arsenal. As you near the end of the game’s first act and face some of the monstrosities Gustave and his team encounter, you will be happy to have the extra help.

.