Get It Done

Should You Feed The Small Bourgeon In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

They want to grow big, they say. Is that a good idea?

By
George Yang
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lune chats with a small Burgeon.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across a few Nevrons who aren’t hostile and will offer quests for the group to take on. One such quest is located in an optional dungeon called The Small Bourgeon.

This quest is available after leaving the Flying Waters. After exiting the dungeons, head to the right on the world map and you should come across The Small Bourgeon dungeon. Your party composition should include Gustave, Lune, and Maelle.

Inside The Small Bourgeon, there’s a save point and a small little bourgeon fellow who’s asking for some Bourgeon skin (cannibalism, right?) so that it can grow big and tall like its brethren. Agree to the quest and you’re on to hunt some Bourgeons for some Bourgeon Skin.

1. Finding Bourgeon Skin
2. Should you attack the Grown Bourgeon?

Finding Bourgeon Skin

Esquie stands in front of the entrance of the Small Bourgeon.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

You may have already encountered your first Bourgeon in the Flying Waters towards the end of the dungeon. Go to the Lumerian Streets save point. Turn around and run back. A bit down, you should see a hidden path to your left. Going out the other end should lead you to a giant Bourgeon. It’s a challenging fight when you first encounter it, so if it’s too difficult, feel free to come back when you’re stronger and face it again.

Lune looks through a hidden passage.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
Lune looks out at a large burgeon.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
Defeating the Bourgeon should reward you with a Bourgeon Skin. Now go back to The Small Bourgeon and give the little guy the skin to eat. While there are multiple Bourgeons and you can obtain multiple Bourgeon Skins, it seems like you need to feed it a single Bourgeon Skin for it to grow big. It’ll tell you to leave and come back later. Exit the dungeon and come back in again, or simply just continue the story for a bit. When you enter The Small Bourgeon again, our little guy is now gigantic.

Talk to him and he’ll drop 1x Colour of Lumina for you.

The small burgeon reveals that they've grown enormous in size.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
A second Bourgeon can be found in the overworld right next to the Stone Wave Cliffs. Instead of going into the dungeon, go to the path on the right and you should see the giant Bourgeon blocking your path. This one is a bit more difficult than the one in the Flying Waters as it’s a little later in the game. However, along with dropping a Bourgeon Skin, it’ll also drop the Augmented Counter I Picto and the Abysseram weapon for Gustave.

The party stands before a large Burgeon.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
Should you attack the Grown Bourgeon?

If you decide to attack the Grown Bourgeon, your reward is 5x Colour of Lumina and 1x Polished Chroma Catalyst. Sparing Jar, Demineur and the Grown Bourgeon will let you grab a much bigger reward later on.

In Act III of the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fly around with Esquie. Fly to the area next to the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared the Grown Bourgeon, as well as the other Nevrons like Jar and Demineur that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, including the Grown Bourgeon, Blanche will attack you. It’s recommended to be at least level 80 if you intend to take Blanche on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

Lune talks with Blanche.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

100x Colour of Lumina is definitely a much better reward than the 5x Colour of Lumina gained from defeating The Grown Bourgeon, which is why we recommend sparing them.

After receiving the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to the Small Bourgeon and kill the Grown Bourgeon if you want.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.