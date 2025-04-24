How To Smack Down Clair Obscur's First Boss, Eveque

Every journey begins with a single step, but for Gustave and his brave crew of cannon fodder friends and colleagues, that first step is less like Frodo and Sam heading off to Mordor, and more like that baby in Don Hertzfeldt’s Rejected. It doesn’t go well, is the point.

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised CC Share Subtitles Off

English Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

Read More: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has The Juice



Thankfully, like Frodo and Sam, Gustave doesn’t have to go it alone. And his first major test to see if he and Lune can make it after all is against this walking planter named Eveque. They’re your first major challenge. Let’s go show them who’s game this is.

Advertisement

Preparation

So, at the moment, the tools you have are the tools you have—so you should be wearing everything you own. Out of what’s at your disposal though, set Burning Shots as a Picto or Lumina on Gustave. Lune’s starting weapon already has fire as an element so you’re good there. Despite that, Eveque’s actually weak to ice, but Lune should already have Ice Lance as an equippable skill.

Advertisement

Fighting Eveque

Advertisement

As should be standard operating procedure when it comes to Gustave, building his Overcharge should be your first order of business. Especially since Eveque starts out shielded, use Lumiere Assault to not just clear off their armor but also to get you most of the way there to a full charge.

Read More: 8 Things To Know Before Starting Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lune’s job up front is building up some Burn. Go ahead and empty a clip at them with Free Aim, then get one last normal attack in. That should be enough to build up a nice base of passive damage from Fire.

Advertisement

Read More: Grab These Skills First In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Eveque’s got two main attacks they’ll lead with a melee with two magical spears or a ground-traveling earthquake. The spear attack is easy to deal with, though the parry moment is when the attack is closer to you than you might think. The earthquake spell can only be dodged, and the way it hits you exactly on the third tremor makes for a real easy telegraph. Repeat the last round until Gustave’s got a full Overcharge. If you’ve got the AP to spare, and you equipped him with the Picto where Free Aim shots have a chance to mark him, fire a shot or two at them before unleashing. Follow up with Lune going for an Ice Lance.

Advertisement

Eventually, Eveque will summon one of the little pyramid headed dudes to fight by their side. Since they’ll resist Gustave’s weapons, let Lune deal with them while Gustave builds up another Overdrive.

Advertisement

By this point, Eveque should be under half of their life. Once they are, you’ll get a message that they’re enraged. They’ll regenerate with even more shields. Lumiere Assault will still be the first move here, but it won’t be enough by itself, you’ll want Lune to finish that job with Free Aim shots. Once they’re unshielded again, they’ll also open up their chest and begin charging an attack. Don’t worry, it takes so long to charge that, with one more round of attacks to get Gustave’s Overcharge up, they’ll be dead long before he gets to fire it—assuming you’ve been following the strategies outlined in this guide, that is.

Advertisement

If they’re close enough to death, we recommend even sacrificing one of Lune’s turns to use a Small Energy Tint to boost them up. Fire when ready and, with a tiny sliver of life left, you’ll get a flashy little kill animation, and that’s all she wrote. You’ll get a Cleansing Tint and a couple hundred XP for your trouble, but after the cutscene, take a quick stroll around this area with the 33 message to grab a few extra goodies before heading out to the overworld.



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.



Advertisement

.