Civilization VI’s Spring Update (the game likes to do things in seasons) is now live, and while many of the changes it brings are just tweaks to various dials and figures, there are a few welcome new additions in there as well.



The best is how joint wars now work, with players able to ask friends to jump into a war that they’re already fighting, instead of simply being restricted to teaming up at the time of declaration. There are also 12 new historic moments (the achievements that earn era scores, introduced in Rise & Fall), which are:

First Shipwreck Excavated (+2 Era score)

World’s First Shipwreck Excavated (+3 Era score)

First Aerodrome Fully Developed with all buildings (+3 Era score)

First Encampment Fully Developed with all buildings (+3 Era score)

First Entertainment Complex Fully Developed with all buildings (+3 Era score)

First Water Park Fully Developed with all buildings (+3 Era score)

First City with 25 Population (+1 Era score)

World’s First City with 25 Population (+2 Era score)

First Seaside Resort (+2 Era score)

World’s First Seaside Resort (+3 Era score)

National Park Founded (+3 Era score)

World’s First National Park Founded (+4 Era score)

If you want to burrow down into the minor changes, you can check them out here.