Last year, Paradox announced that a range of board game adaptations were on the way for some of their biggest titles. The first is Crusader Kings II, and the second will be Cities: Skylines.

While you’d expect a Skylines board game to be all about plastic buildings, that’s actually not the case; like the underlying design of the video game itself, this is going to be all about zones, with construction represented by large cardboard tokens.

Also interesting is the fact this is going to a co-op game, with players teaming up to overcome scenarios rather than competing to build the best city or neighbourhood.

It’ll be out in October.