Singer and pin-up Ladybeard is the manliest Chun-Li of all. His cosplay was excellent! Know how to make it better? Add another pair of massive thighs.



With Ladybeard, that’s Reika Saiki. She’s a weightlifter, wrestler and model.

She’s the other part of Ladybeard’s newest idol unit Deadlift Lolita.

Deadlift enough and you too can end up with Chun-Li thighs.