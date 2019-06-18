Image: SRXEABYSS, Capcom

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

In Resident Evil, the Umbrella Corporation is an evil biotechnology and pharmaceutical conglomerate. Shanghai Ruilan Bao Hu San Biotech Limited is also in biotechnology and, as Chinese Resident Evil fans point out, has a similar logo.



Of course, Capcom’s Umbrella Corporation has a red and white logo, and this company has a turquoise and white logo.

As you can see on the company’s official site, the logo appears to be real:



Advertisement

As GetNews points out, commenters online in China wondered if the company’s president was a fan of the games or if Shanghai was really Raccoon City.



Back in 2017, Kotaku reported that a skin care clinic had a similar logo to the Umbrella Corportation’s iconic umbrella, red and white color scheme and all. It has since been changed.