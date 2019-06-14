Image: Studio Ghibli

This month, Spirited Away will finally be officially released in Chinese movie theaters eighteen years after the movie first came out in Japan. To promote the release, artist Zao Dao created some truly wonderful posters.



Via 2ch, have a look:

Image: Studio Ghibli

Image: Studio Ghibli

Image: Studio Ghibli

Image: Studio Ghibli

Last year, My Neighbor Totoro was released in China, which was thirty years after the movie was originally released.



Image: Studio Ghibli

South China Morning Post reports that a total of five Studio Ghibli films are getting their long overdue releases in China: My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises.

“Due mostly to long-standing political tension between China and Japan, none of Miyazaki’s works had been screened in the country before,” SCMP writes. “Rampant video piracy, however, means that many Chinese people are already familiar with them.”

Radii China points out that since 2016, there has been an official Studio Ghibli store in Shanghai.

Can’t wait to see how the posters for the other films’ Chinese theatrical releases.