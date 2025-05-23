9 Switch Games You Can Grab For Cheap This Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend invites important questions like what to marinate the kebobs in, whether it’s warm enough to put the pool up or not, and which new game you should buy while continuing to ignore your backlog. The Switch eShop currently has a few sales running that are worth a quick peek while waiting for the 45 minutes of coming attractions ahead of Mission Impossible 8 to end.

If you’re looking at physical Switch games, there are a few good deals going around at the moment. Advance Wars 1 and 2 Re-Boot Camp is currently just $30 at GameStop (half off) while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is just $40 (33 percent off) at Amazon. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Catherine: Full Body, and Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster are all heavily discounted as well at VGP.

Meanwhile, in the digital world of the eShop, the following games are all great and pretty cheap right now:

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - $20 (50 percent off)

It Takes Two - $20 (50 percent off)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8 (60 percent off)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe - $20 (71 percent off)

Dead Cells - $12.50 (50 percent off)

Penny’s Big Breakaway - $15 (50 percent off)

Doom 2016 - $4 (80 percent off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition - $15 (75 percent off)

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $8 (80 percent off)

The Witcher 3 port is just short of ugly on Switch, but if you have no other way to play the grim fantasy RPG it’s well worth picking up, especially on the game’s 10th anniversary. Doom 2016 runs and looks better, and should help sate the urge to rip and tear for Nintendo fans who can’t access Doom: The Dark Ages. If you just want a fun, colorful throwback to pass the time, my suggestion is Penny’s Big Breakaway, one of last year’s great unsung Dreamcast 3D platformer homages.

There are two other Switch games that are only slightly on sale but might be of interest. The Chrono Trigger-like Sea of Stars is currently $22.75 (around 30 percent off), but just got a big free Throes of the Watchmaker DLC that adds a new eight-hour quest, additional character, and more classes. Labyrinth of the Demon King, meanwhile, is a lo-fi horror dungeon crawler that just came out last week and is already turning heads. It’s $16 this week (20 percent off). If you’re interested in what might end up on the list of 2025's most overlooked games, I’d give this one a shot.

