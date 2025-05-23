Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

9 Switch Games You Can Grab For Cheap This Memorial Day

The Witcher 3, Doom 2016, and a bunch more are heavily discounted this weekend

nintendo
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Witcher 3 art appears inside a Hyrule Switch.
Image: Nintendo / CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Memorial Day weekend invites important questions like what to marinate the kebobs in, whether it’s warm enough to put the pool up or not, and which new game you should buy while continuing to ignore your backlog. The Switch eShop currently has a few sales running that are worth a quick peek while waiting for the 45 minutes of coming attractions ahead of Mission Impossible 8 to end.

Suggested Reading

You're Gonna Want to Play Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny More Than Once
Some Switch 2 Games Will Support A USB Mouse
Five Important Tips For Staying Alive In Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny
Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

You're Gonna Want to Play Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny More Than Once
Some Switch 2 Games Will Support A USB Mouse
Five Important Tips For Staying Alive In Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny
Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

If you’re looking at physical Switch games, there are a few good deals going around at the moment. Advance Wars 1 and 2 Re-Boot Camp is currently just $30 at GameStop (half off) while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is just $40 (33 percent off) at Amazon. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Catherine: Full Body, and Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster are all heavily discounted as well at VGP.

Advertisement

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Our Thoughts On Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Marathon Alpha, The Hundred Line, And More Of The Week's Top Takes

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Our Thoughts On Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Marathon Alpha, The Hundred Line, And More Of The Week's Top Takes

Meanwhile, in the digital world of the eShop, the following games are all great and pretty cheap right now:

  • Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - $20 (50 percent off)
  • It Takes Two - $20 (50 percent off)
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8 (60 percent off)
  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe - $20 (71 percent off)
  • Dead Cells - $12.50 (50 percent off)
  • Penny’s Big Breakaway - $15 (50 percent off)
  • Doom 2016 - $4 (80 percent off)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition - $15 (75 percent off)
  • Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $8 (80 percent off)

The Witcher 3 port is just short of ugly on Switch, but if you have no other way to play the grim fantasy RPG it’s well worth picking up, especially on the game’s 10th anniversary. Doom 2016 runs and looks better, and should help sate the urge to rip and tear for Nintendo fans who can’t access Doom: The Dark Ages. If you just want a fun, colorful throwback to pass the time, my suggestion is Penny’s Big Breakaway, one of last year’s great unsung Dreamcast 3D platformer homages.

Advertisement

There are two other Switch games that are only slightly on sale but might be of interest. The Chrono Trigger-like Sea of Stars is currently $22.75 (around 30 percent off), but just got a big free Throes of the Watchmaker DLC that adds a new eight-hour quest, additional character, and more classes. Labyrinth of the Demon King, meanwhile, is a lo-fi horror dungeon crawler that just came out last week and is already turning heads. It’s $16 this week (20 percent off). If you’re interested in what might end up on the list of 2025's most overlooked games, I’d give this one a shot.

.