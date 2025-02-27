Just $10 Will Get You Tunic And Over 400 Other Neat Games In The New California Fire Relief Bundle

Over 300 indie creators have pooled their games to create the California Fire Relief Bundle on itch.io to get funds into the hands of survivors of the recent devastating wildfires in Southern California. You can help a great cause and play some incredible games for just $10.

“There are more than 400 games, TTRPGs, asset packs, and other projects in this bundle, and we encourage you to donate above the minimum whenever possible,” reads the bundle’s description on the DRM-free PC gaming store. “The fires are now contained, but the people who lost their homes and loved ones will be dealing with this for years to come. We hope you will donate generously.”

There are obviously way too many games to name them all, but some of the better-known bundle highlights include the beautiful atmospheric Zelda-like Tunic, the wonderfully illustrated interactive map game Hidden Folks, and the lovely little sci-fi puzzle adventure Cosmic Express. Also the familial destruction physics sim Octodad: Dadliest Catch.

I have no idea what most of the games in the bundle are and that’s the best part. A small $10 donation (or, if you can, hopefully much more) gets you a ticket to explore tons of interesting creations you might never have engaged with otherwise. Who knows, your favorite game of all time could be sitting in the California Fire Relief Bundle just waiting to be discovered by you.



“Hundreds of game and tabletop game developers have gotten together to create this bundle in support of easing this pain,” the itch.io page continues. “All proceeds, minus processing fees, go to CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a Los Angeles-based organization which offers direct monetary support to survivors of the fires, and supports projects for fire resilience in affected areas (and potential disaster zones).”

