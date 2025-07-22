Somebody Give Charlie Cox A PS5

Charlie Cox, the man behind the Daredevil mask and the voice of Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has admitted he doesn’t know much about the RPG. He spent about four hours recording his lines, and that was that. He even said he feels like a “total fraud” being asked about Sandfall Interactive’s surprise hit, but it sounds like he’s considering rectifying that soon since it keeps coming up. Somebody just buy him a console to play the game on so he can know what folks are talking about.

At a Galaxycon panel, Cox was asked about Clair Obscur, and it’s kind of endearing how clueless he is about the game. He doesn’t know who the cast’s traveling companion Esquie is (he asks if he’s the big bad at the end), and he’s not positive about the game’s actual title, but he admits the last game he played was probably Super Mario 64 almost 30 years ago. He also tells a quick story about how he was recognized at an event and thought it was going to be for his role in Daredevil, but when the fans said they enjoyed his work as Gustave, he let out a cartoonish “Who?!” It’s all funny and charming.

And after fielding questions about the game for the past several months, it sounds like Cox is ready to actually head on the expedition himself. He just needs a console to play it on.

“I want to play the game. I need to play the game. I need to get a console first, and then I need to play the game. [...] I’m so happy for these guys because they’re not like a big company that makes a ton of games. And I hear it’s a frontrunner to win Game of the Year or something. It’s really cool.”

Sandfall Interactive, just send Cox a PS5 and a copy of the game so he, too, can be left distraught by the ending.

