10 Manga You Should Read If You Loved Chainsaw Man

The Makima simps of the world are no doubt going through rough post-season withdrawals now that Chainsaw Man Tuesdays are a thing of the past. If you’re in dire need of something to read that’s in the same wheelhouse as Tatsuki Fujimoto’s magnum opus, you’re in luck, because we’ve got a list of bizarre manga for you to check out.

The obvious avenue for “anime onlys” out there looking to get their next fix of bombastic Chainsaw Man-esque action would be to read Fire Punch (be warned: it’s depression personified) or take the plunge into the Chainsaw Man manga to see where the story picks up after the anime (you’re looking for chapter 39, btw). But if you’re looking for a new manga to read that’s just as bizarre and action-packed, here are 10 madcap manga that fans of Chainsaw Man should check out after finishing the anime.

