Aggretsuko

Netflix

If you’ve ever wanted to watch an anime about a Sanrio character trying to make the best of her precious little life while being crushed under the weight of late-stage capitalism and a lackluster love life, Aggretsuko is the show for you. This slice-of-life comedy anime follows Retsuko, a red panda at a dead-end office job. But don’t let this show’s quick-witted comedy and cutesy anthropomorphic characters fool you, Retsuko be “going through it.”

Despite being a 25-year-old, Retsuko has a lot to be angry about: be it lazy coworkers exploiting her for her kindness, or sexism rearing its ugly head in both her professional and personal life. Luckily for her, Retsuko has an outlet to let out her repressed emotions in death metal karaoke.

While a Sanrio character bemoaning capitalism on paper comes off as an oxymoron, Aggretsuko is surprisingly forthcoming in its commentary on adult topics like workplace harassment, social media FOMO, and the disillusionment of modern-day romance as a catch-all solution to life’s problems. Hell, the show even has a unionization plot point and calls out Instagram for how the app affects user’s self-image effects in its latter seasons. Aggretsuko is bold, charming, relatable as hell, and worth a watch.