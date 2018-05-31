Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: フリスクP

YouTuber Frisk P is quick to point out this effect wasn’t created by CG effects. Instead, this is the result of a modded Nerf gun and rotating LEDs.



As Get News explains, the effect is generated by a 3D hologram display called the Phantom.

Created by Tokyo-based Life Is Style, the Phantom is outfitted with a row of LEDs that can display customized images.

It’s a more complex version of those simple LED fans.

There are a number of companies making 3D hologram displays like this. Even though they seem aimed at advertisers, the displays are able to render all sorts of spells.

