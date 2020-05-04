Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:cero
cerojapanmetapost
Image: CERO

CERO, Japan’s Computer Entertainment Rating Organization, will resume work from May 7. From April 7, CERO was temporarily shuttered due to coronavirus, but starting this month, there will be reduced working hours. Plus, preparation has begun for the introduction of telecommuting. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

