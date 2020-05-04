CERO, Japan’s Computer Entertainment Rating Organization, will resume work from May 7. From April 7, CERO was temporarily shuttered due to coronavirus, but starting this month, there will be reduced working hours. Plus, preparation has begun for the introduction of telecommuting.
