Cats love boxes! They love cardboard. But do they love Nintendo Labo?
As these Twitter users and YouTubers are showing, interesting things happen when you introduce cats to Nintendo Labo.
Note: making Nintendo Labo with your cat might be difficult!
Really difficult.
And your feline friend might not like the RC Car.
At all.
Though, he or she might not be amused by Nintendo Labo.
Some cats do have fun.
At least the box is a big hit.