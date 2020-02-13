Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
275
Save
Photo: Christopher VanDuyn

Catedral de Sevilla. Sevilla, Spain. By Christopher VanDuyn.

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Being Demade To Look More Like Older Games

Ubisoft Reveals A Surprise Division 2 Expansion 'Warlords of New York' That Is Designed To Revive The Game

Every Marvel vs. Capcom Character, Together At Last

Dead Cells' Latest Expansion Makes A Good Thing So Much Better