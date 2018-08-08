Simon Belmont, the star of Castlevania, hasn’t had his own game in a while, but he is coming to Super Smash Bros. So is his descendant, Richter Belmont.



The whip-wielding vampire slayers will join the newest Smash when it comes to Switch this December. They’ll bring with them a stage based on Dracula’s Castle, complete with monsters and 34 (!) music tracks from the longrunning Konami series. Every once in a while, Nintendo says, Dracula will pop up. “Under what conditions will he appear? Time will tell.”

Simon and Richter are echo fighters—they both have the same whip-based moves and techniques. Castlevania antihero Alucard also joins the game as an Assist Trophy.