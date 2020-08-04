Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Carrion's Switch Icon Is Less Horrible Now

fahey
Mike Fahey
Left: Nightmare orifice. Right: Mutant lobsters.
Screenshot: Devolver Digital

Phobia Game Studio’s Carrion is a cool little game in which players terrorize scientists as a hideous tentacled monster. It used to have a Switch game icon that looked like a grotesque body opening. Now its icon looks like mutant lobsters at play. It’s a definite improvement.

The biggest improvement to the Carrion Switch icon isn’t the replacement of the original tortured flesh passageway with alien crustaceans--it’s the prominent display of the game’s name. As Switch owners decided years ago, the best game icons incorporate the game’s logo into the art. Of the 50 games I currently have loaded on my Switch, only four of them—Musynx, Sonic Mania, Rune Factory 4 Special, and Digimon Cyber Sleuth—are logo-less. It’s pretentious, assuming players will recognize your game by image alone.

Good job getting in line, Carrion. Now I can finally show my Switch home screen in mixed company without being embarrassed again.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

crashingechelon
CrashingEchelon

Was that icon only on the Switch version? I downloaded the game over the weekend on Xbox and it had the icon on the right. 