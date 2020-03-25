Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Chris Person
Save

Capture a funny moment in DOOM Eternal? Create something incredible in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have a terrifying freak out in Half-Life: Alyx? We wanna see it. Shoot us an email with your great gaming moment to HighlightReel@kotaku.com and we might feature it on the show. Stay safe!

Advertisement
Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Employees At GameStop Competitor Say Their Company Isn't Protecting Them From Covid-19 Either

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has An Infinite Item Trick

Our Favorite Cosplay From Japan Expo Thailand 2020

A Cosplay Experiment