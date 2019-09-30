Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Cho Yonghee is an artist at Capcom who has worked on stuff like Bayonetta 2, Nier Automata and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.



You can see more of Cho’s work at his ArtStation page.

