The latest video game throwback is here: Capcom Home Arcade is a plug-and-play fight stick with 16 classic arcade games, including standbys like Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, lesser-seen favorites like Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, and a few non-fighting game titles like Strider and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

The joystick comes with an HDMI cable and a USB power supply, so it’s ready to go right out the box.

The full list of games:

1944: The Loop Master



Alien Vs. Predator



Armored Warriors



Capcom Sports Club



Captain Commando



Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness



Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors



Eco Fighters



Final Fight



Ghouls ’N Ghosts



Gigawing



Mega Man: The Power Battle



Progear



Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting



Strider



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



It’ll go on sale October 25th.

