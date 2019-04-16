Illustration for article titled Capcom Is Releasing A Plug-And-Play Arcade Stick That Contains 16 Classic Games

The latest video game throwback is here: Capcom Home Arcade is a plug-and-play fight stick with 16 classic arcade games, including standbys like Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, lesser-seen favorites like Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, and a few non-fighting game titles like Strider and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

The joystick comes with an HDMI cable and a USB power supply, so it’s ready to go right out the box.

The full list of games:

  • 1944: The Loop Master
  • Alien Vs. Predator
  • Armored Warriors
  • Capcom Sports Club
  • Captain Commando
  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Eco Fighters
  • Final Fight
  • Ghouls ’N Ghosts
  • Gigawing
  • Mega Man: The Power Battle
  • Progear
  • Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
  • Strider
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

It’ll go on sale October 25th.