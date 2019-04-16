The latest video game throwback is here: Capcom Home Arcade is a plug-and-play fight stick with 16 classic arcade games, including standbys like Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, lesser-seen favorites like Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, and a few non-fighting game titles like Strider and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.
The joystick comes with an HDMI cable and a USB power supply, so it’s ready to go right out the box.
The full list of games:
- 1944: The Loop Master
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Armored Warriors
- Capcom Sports Club
- Captain Commando
- Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Eco Fighters
- Final Fight
- Ghouls ’N Ghosts
- Gigawing
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Progear
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Strider
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
It’ll go on sale October 25th.