Photo: iam8bit

Capcom will release cartridge versions of Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X as limited runs costing $100 a piece alongside production house iam8bit, the two companies said today.



As with Street Fighter II, the first of these legacy cartridge collections that was announced last August, both games will appear in cartridge form, Mega Man 2 on NES and Mega Man X on SNES. While $100 is a ridiculous amount of money to spend on games you can easily play any number of other ways, iam8bit has tried to make it more enticing as it did with Street Fighter II by packaging the games with instruction booklets and embossed boxing. One thousand random buyers will also get translucent blue, glow-in-the-dark versions of the cartridges.

Image: iam8bit

Each game will have 8,500 copies available total, including 1,000 blue ones, and are expected to begin shipping in September of this year according to iam8bit’s website. If the last round was any indication, they will sell out in short order. And in case you were wondering, this time around neither product page contains any warnings about the cartridges possibly setting your console on fire.



Image: iam8bit

Advertisement

Mega Man 2 is already playable in the Mega Man Legacy Collection, while Mega Man X will be part of the upcoming Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1, which will be out for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch on July 24. Neither of those come wrapped up in the nostalgia of the original hardware, however.

