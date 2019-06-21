Capcom has updated its official Street Fighter V tournament rules to address controllers capable of simultaneous opposite cardinal direction inputs, or SOCDs. This sets a new standard for box style peripherals: the original Hit Box is legal, while the custom “Gafro box” that Daigo helped gain notoriety is not.
