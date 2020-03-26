Capcom has canceled the first half of this year’s Capcom Pro Tour due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The second half of the developer’s official Street Fighter V competition is still set to begin in July, but the schedule will be adjusted further if necessary.
