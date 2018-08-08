Park JunKyu is an artist from Korea. Here, among other pieces, is his take on a more futuristic version of some of Capcom’s most famous fighting game characters.



You can see more of Park’s work at his ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

