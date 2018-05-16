If you’ve been on Call of Duty: WWII recently, you’ve probably realized the hot spot to rack up kills is the Shipment 1944 playlist. The classic-style map is a love-it-or-hate-it experience, as you’re either adding lots of kills to your ratio or just getting blown to pieces on the regular.



Based on the fan-favorite Shipment map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this map arrived with a fresh DLC redesign in WWII as Shipment 1944 on March 13. The modern shipping containers from the original map were replaced with wooden crates to resemble a shipyard on the beaches of Normandy, as befitting the WWII era.



Shipment 1944 quickly became the Nuketown of Call of Duty: WWII, in the sense that the map plays very quickly with lots of spawn killing. The map’s popularity all stems from its size: As the smallest map in WWII, it lets players go on savage killstreaks thanks to its tiny, square layout and limited spawn points. There is nowhere to hide. You either dominate on Shipment 1944, or find yourself on the wrong end of all the stuns, grenades, and killstreaks. This is the Hunger Games of WWII.



Initially, the wooden crates were easy to shoot through with bullet penetration, and players were dropping hundreds of kills per game by trapping the enemy team in their spawn. Sledgehammer Games has since fixed the issue of easy spawn trapping last month by removing the ability to shoot through two of the shipping crates, but players are still racking up an insane amount of kills without taking cheap shots.

Shipment 1944 is the map many are using to obtain the hidden V2 Rocket killstreak, which is awarded for for achieving a killstreak of 25 without the use of the player-earned scorestreaks rewards. Any kills earned by your well-placed mortar strikes or glide bombs won’t help you here.

The Shipment 1944 playlist is currently only available in the standard “core” mode, which serves as the majority of the overall playerbase. Hardcore mode allows a more challenging experience with a limited HUD, lower health, and no health regeneration, and a portion of the WWII playerbase spend their time here with a much more limited selection of game modes. Players are using Reddit to reach out to Sledgehammer Games in hopes that a permanent Shipment 1944 playlist can be added for hardcore mode.