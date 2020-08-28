Call of Duty’s 'Games of Summer' Event Starts Today

Image : Activision

Call of Duty players can compete for gold medals and glory today through September 7 in the “Games of Summer” event. Styled around the Olympics, the trials are available for both Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Warzone.

The Trials featured in Games of Summer will look familiar to anyone who’s been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as these are just like the Trials featured in the game since launch. Trials is a single-player feature that normally involves players trying to reach timed objectives for XP, which can be a fun way to level up and kill time while waiting on friends to party up for multiplayer. These objectives can range from shooting targets in record time to completing obstacle or gun courses without any civilian casualties.

Each day of the Games of Summer event will host a specific trial, allowing players to compete against each other and represent their country, as determined by their account’s origin. Points will be updated daily for each country, and the top 15 countries will be showcased on an in-game leaderboard. Total scoring is also weighted by country participants, so it should be fair for any region to become victorious.

In addition to medals and bragging rights, players will also earn cosmetic rewards based on their performance within each Trial. These include vehicle skins, XP tokens, vehicle horns, calling cards, and weapon blueprints.

There’s no limit to how many times a player can complete in each day’s trial. The rewards can only be received once, but players can keep grinding the challenge until they’re satisfied with their high score or time.

Today’s trial was detailed on Activision’s blog as being the “Gun Course,” with the objective to progress through the course as fast as possible while clearing all targets and avoiding civilian casualties. However, my trial for today was a parkour-based challenge set on the “Livestock” Gunfight map. I had to jump to each marked area on the map as fast as possible, and I got penalized for fumbling my jumps and touching the ground. I think I would have fared better with the gun course, but I’ll keep trying until I can get a gold medal. Call of Duty’s Games of Summer won’t fill the void of the Olympics, but it will give players a new competitive way to earn loot.

