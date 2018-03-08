Bungie has gone into more detail about the 1.1.4 balance patch coming to Destiny 2 on March 27. A bunch of weapon types are getting PvE damage buffs, and several perks (including Kill Clip and Dragonfly) are also getting buffed. Competitive and Trials PvP matches will no longer have radar (!!), and super cooldowns will be reduced by 25%. Check the Bungie blog for all the particulars.

