Bungie announced today it will soon be rolling out a fix to prevent players on Xbox One and PC from using the PS4-exclusive exotic trace rifle Wavesplitter after Destiny 2’s traveling alien salesman, Xur, accidentally sold the weapon to some players last weekend.



“We’re investigating an issue where the Sony exclusive weapon Wavesplitter was made available from Xûr on Xbox and PC,” Bungie’s community manager, Cozmo, wrote today on the game’s forum. “We’re currently working on a fix. In the meantime, Xbox and PC players who acquired the weapon will be able to use it. After the fix goes live, they will still have it in their inventories, but will not be able to equip it until this weapon enters the general Exotic loot pool in September 2019.”

Since the initial launch of Destiny in 2014, publisher Activision has buddied up with Sony to make weapons, strikes, and maps exclusive to PlayStation 4, often for at least a year if not longer. The practice continued with Destiny 2, and although we don’t yet know if developer Bungie will keep it up following its breakup with Activision in January of this year, the most recent deal is still in place.

At least Bungie isn’t sharding Xbox One and PC players’ Wavesplitters altogether. They’ll presumably still be able to store them in their vault, occasionally gazing upon them until the day they magically unlock again.