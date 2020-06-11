Bug Causes Some Call Of Duty Players On Xbox To Get Hit With Massive 84 GB Update

Image : Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest season arrived last night alongside another giant update download. Thanks to a bug , the download was twice as big for some Xbox One players, forcing them to effectively download an entire game’s worth of data to keep playing.



Advertisement

“We’re actively investigating an issue for #ModernWarfare where some players on Xbox are seeing a larger than expected download size for today’s update,” Activision customer support tweeted earlier this morning. “Larger than expected download size” was an understatement. While not all players on Xbox One had an issue, many reported needing to download an 84 GB update, just under twice the 44.4 GB it was supposed to be.

Advertisement

It’s worth pointing out that even 44.4 GB is still a lot of space. The entirety of Borderlands 3 on Xbox One is only 54.4 GB. But massive updates like this have been standard for Modern Warfare. Not only is the file size for the game ridiculously big (it was around 187 GB when I finally deleted it over this weekend to make room for some other stuff), its updates have also routinely been around 30 GB or larger.

This latest bugged update is in a league of its own, though. It even apparently got “84 GB” trending on Twitter earlier today. There’s still no update from Activision on when the bug will be fixed. Many players faced with the problem seem to have already gone ahead and marshaled through the giant download on their own.

Act ivision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.