Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s new right-wing President/pre-eminent Donald Trump cosplayer, has a message he’d like the world to know. A message his people have somehow set to a Sonic The Hedgehog boss battle’s theme.



Here is the tweet, nominally about investment in Brazil:

That music, though. It is, of all the recorded music on this planet, the theme for the second phase of the battle against Solaris, the final boss from the 2006 version of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Before you ask, yes, that’s the one where he kisses a human.