Gita Jackson
Filed to:boyfriend dungeon
Boyfriend Dungeon, a game where you can go on a date with a sword, is coming to Switch. I’ve been screaming about this game since it was announced, and I’m glad I’ll be able to play it under the covers where no one can see how much I’m blushing.

