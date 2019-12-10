Boyfriend Dungeon, a game where you can go on a date with a sword, is coming to Switch. I’ve been screaming about this game since it was announced, and I’m glad I’ll be able to play it under the covers where no one can see how much I’m blushing.
Boyfriend Dungeon, a game where you can go on a date with a sword, is coming to Switch. I’ve been screaming about this game since it was announced, and I’m glad I’ll be able to play it under the covers where no one can see how much I’m blushing.
Share This Story
About the author
Gita Jackson
Staff Writer