Have you ever wanted to see a young, blonde twink have a no-good, very bad day? Then boy do I have the game and video for you, as someone has managed to get Link to fight a Hynox, Lynel, and multiple Guardians, at the same time in Breath of the Wild. This, to me, sounds like a terribly stressful day given the fact that each of these monsters on their own can be a handful.



Advertisement

Breath of the Wild YouTuber Neko released a video last week highlighting their self-described 3-way battle between Link, a Hynox, a Lynel, and a Guardian. The fight, despite occasional cinematographic flourishes, is exactly as chaotic as one would expect. Lasers, arrows, trees, and flying hunks of machinery abound. Sometimes it feels more like watching Hyrule Warriors than actual Breath of the Wild.

Following the video’s introduction, Neko lays out an exhaustive explanation of how to set everything up in your own game so you too can make Link have a bad time trying to fight three deadly enemies at once. This particular version of the fight takes place at the foot of Mount Lanayru, near the East Gate, which is not only an incredibly pretty location but also one of the few places with a Lynel and Hynox in close proximity to one another.



With the Lynel and Hynox mostly in place from the start, the real challenge is getting a Guardian into the valley in which the fight takes place. The nearest Guardians are on the other side of a nearby mountain, which makes getting them to the fight an incredible hassle. Guardians will follow Link, but struggle climbing up the literal side of a mountain, which means it’s up to you to help them.



By gaining the attention of a Guardian in the Lanayru Wetlands, you can slowly bring your friendly neighborhood death robot to the base of the mountain using an iron box to gain its attention and then hide until it pursues you to your desired location. When you get it there, you’ll have to use the Stasis rune to line it up before performing what’s called Cryo Bounce. In Breath of the Wild, during bullet time, object acceleration is drastically increased. If you use Cryonis to create a platform beneath the Guardian and then enter Bullet Time (by jumping and aiming your bow midair), the force of the rising platform is applied several times over and the Guardian will go flying to the top of the mountain.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $8 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PlayStation 4) Battle Your Friends

Nickelodeon toons from across the ages go head-to-head in this platform fighter. Buy for $42 at Target

You’ll then follow the Guardian up the mountain, dragging your precious iron box behind you as you go. Once you arrive at the top, you’ll again use the iron box to drag the Guardian to the other side of the mountain, right next to Lanayru Road and the West Gate. After arriving at the top of the mountain, you gingerly shove the Guardian off the side of a cliff and force it through the West Gate with your faithful iron box. Once you kite the Guardian across Lanayru Road, and through the East Gate, you’ll find yourself at the foot of the mountain with the Lynel and Hynox waiting a ways away from one another.



Using the Lynel mask, you can sneak past the murder-lion to get to the Hynox, which you can then aggro and kite to your friendly Guardian. With all three enemies in place, you can reveal yourself from behind your iron box and get to work with what seems like a tremendously difficult fight.



Advertisement

The Guardian moving strategies depicted in the video will also let you drag Guardians, kicking and screaming, wherever else you want them to go. Guardian on a mountain? Sure. Guardian near a beach? Go for it. Guardian in Hateno Village? I guess (but please don’t do this one because it will probably stress everyone out very badly).

