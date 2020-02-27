Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Screenshot: Gearbox

Borderlands 3 is heading to Steam on March 13, Gearbox announced during its PAX East panel. This version will feature crossplay with the Epic Games Store, which has been the exclusive storefront for the looter-shooter on PC since it launched last September.

