The PC video game store wars rage on, with the newly announced Borderlands 3 the latest game to pick a side. Gearbox’s upcoming loot shooter, out September 13, will be a six-month Epic Store exclusive, the developers said today.

From the press release: “At launch on September 13, Borderlands 3 will be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store. Borderlands 3 will be available on additional PC digital storefronts in April 2020.”

It’ll also be out for PS4 and Xbox One.

For nearly a decade, Valve’s Steam storefront was the goto location for all things PC gaming, but the company behind Fortnite is trying to change that. In recent months, a number of high-profile video games have moved exclusively to Epic’s store, like The Division 2 and Metro Exodus, perhaps because Epic only takes a 12% cut of revenue (as opposed to Valve’s 30%) or perhaps because of other slick financial deals. It’s a divide that’s polarized many gamers who have grown accustomed to Steam and don’t love the Epic Store.