Get Seven Great Boomer Shooters For Just $16

Calling all FPS fans! Humble Bundle is currently selling seven PC boomer shooters for less than $20. And these are some damn fine retro-themed shooters, too.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

For those out of the loop but who still clicked the headline, boomer shooters are a sub-genre of FPS games designed to look and feel like shooters from the 90s. Why “boomer”? Well because the people who were playing stuff like Doom and Quake back in the day were likely boomers. So while the games aren’t that old, the name has stuck as a way of lumping a bunch of retro-inspired FPS titles together. As usual, video game genres are weird and messy!

Advertisement

Anyway, over the last few years we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of boomer shooters released. And now Humble Bundle has created a new bundle containing seven boomer shooters for the low price of $16.

Advertisement

Here are the game included in the bundle:

Forgive Me Father 2

Turbo Overkill

W40k: Necromunda: Hired Gun

Graven

Deadlink

Powerslave: Exhumed

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

The codes included in the bundle are for the Steam versions of these games on PC. Many of them are perfectly playable on Steam Deck.

Advertisement

I want to shout out Forgive Me Father 2, a game that is normally $25 by itself and which is a fantastic mix of horror, retro shooter action, and Lovecraftian environments and enemies. If you enjoy it, you should probably check out the first game, which is also quite good.

Turbo Overkill is also a fantastic and very fast FPS that will appeal to people who love to speedrun through Quake while listening to speed metal. Oh, and don’t ignore Powerslave: Exhumed, an odd duck of a game that is a remaster of the PlayStation port of 90s DOS game Powerslave. The PSX port was very different and arguably better, and it’s nice to have it playable on modern consoles and PC.

Advertisement

The boomer shooter bundle ends on April 18 so don’t wait too long to pick these games up while helping some charities.

.

