Shhh…be very quiet if you are reading this in bed. I don’t want to alarm you, but there might be a serial killer hiding under your mattress. However, he might also have no bones and can only wiggle and flail about to get anywhere, which gives you a big advantage. It’s also the setup for a silly new free game called The Man Man.

The Man Man is a free browser game starring a floppy serial killer named…The Man Man. (You can laugh at how bad the name is, even the creator of the game acknowledges it’s terrible.) The Man Man, the killer not the game, has no bones. So the only way he can move around and kill people is by flopping about. What this means for you, the player, is that you’ll need to mash his arm and leg buttons in a fashion similar to another classic free online game, QWOP.



As mentioned earlier, you start the game under your victim’s bed. This is a genuinely creepy way to start off such an absurd game. At first, I could barely move. But eventually, with some practice, I was able to consistently get The Man Man around the home. Your main objective is to procure a knife before returning and killing your unsuspecting victim. Of course, with no bones, that’s easier said than done, and you’ll likely end up smashing nearby furniture as you crash through the home and work your way to the knife.

I won’t spoil the ending or what happens after you get the knife, but it was unexpected and ramps up the silly and creepy meters quite a bit. I found myself laughing while also feeling a bit disturbed.



The Man Man was developed by one person, Reddit user defkron. And according to them, it was made in about a week. Why did they make this strange little game? Well, as with many things in life, it started out as a bit.



“I made a joke about a silly, serial killer and decided to turn it into a short browser game,” explained defkon via a Reddit comment. “He’s called ‘The Man Man’ because he’s a man wearing the skin of another man. (Oh and he has no bones.)”



Since its release a few days ago, the game has developed a small community of players, with folks even speedrunning the game. I watched one of these runs and was shocked by how mobile the boneless killer was in their hands. Jealous, even. Players are also finding hidden secrets that defkron put in the game. Though, on the game’s itch.io page, the creator admits he expected these secrets to remain hidden for “at least a few weeks.”

If you have a few minutes to kill (get it…like a murderer…), check out The Man Man. Just don’t look under your bed.