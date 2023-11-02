Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

21 Years Later, This Cult-Classic Game Is Finally Playable In English

Boku no Natsuyasumi 2 is a nostalgic life sim about a boy on summer vacation in 1975

bandai namco
By
Isaiah Colbert
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Cover art for Boku no Natsuyasumi shows Boku riding his bike by the shore.
Image: Millennium Kitchen / Kotaku

Boku no Natsuyasumi 2, which translates to My Summer Vacation 2, is the sequel to the chill simulation game, Boku no Natsuyasumi. The game follows Boku on summer vacation with his family in the countryside, as he spends his time fishing, collecting stag beetles, and making new friends. The game was originally released in 2002 on the PlayStation 2 but never received an English translation. That is until Hilltop, a Canadian YouTuber “on a mission to bring underappreciated Japanese-only classics to English-speaking audiences” released an English patch for the game.

Suggested Reading

Pointers For Marvel Rivals And Path of Exile 2, What To Play Before AC Shadows Arrives, And More Of The Week's Top Tips
The Internet Reacts To PlayStation Network Being Down
Switch 2 Price Speculation, A First Look At The Next Battlefield, And More Of The Week's Top News
The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Pointers For Marvel Rivals And Path of Exile 2, What To Play Before AC Shadows Arrives, And More Of The Week's Top Tips
The Internet Reacts To PlayStation Network Being Down
Switch 2 Price Speculation, A First Look At The Next Battlefield, And More Of The Week's Top News
The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On Wednesday, Hilltop released a short video on their YouTube channel announcing the release of Boku no Natsuyasumi’s English patch. Hilltop’s patch laboriously translates 5,000 lines of text in the game, including its user interface, menus, and item icons. Hilltop provides a download link and instructions for installing the patch in the description of their video.

Hilltop / Millennium Kitchen

“After eleven months of work, I am beyond proud to present the long-awaited English patch for one of the most special games ever to grace the PlayStation 2,” Hilltop wrote on their Patreon. “I would like to thank the rest of the team for helping me in making this localization the absolute highest quality possible, with no expense spared and not a single corner cut.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Astro Bot: How To Snag The Net Profit Trophy
This Astro Bot Trophy Is A Treat For The Ears

Related Content

Astro Bot: How To Snag The Net Profit Trophy
This Astro Bot Trophy Is A Treat For The Ears
Advertisement

In the last two years, Hilltop has also released English versions of the 2002 adventure game Aconcagua, Square Enix’s 1999 racing game Racing Lagoon, and Bandai Namco’s 1998 Dr. Slump action game.

Advertisement

If you want a comprehensive breakdown of the first Boku no Natsuyasumi (and have six hours to spare) be sure to check out Action Button founder and former Kotaku staffer Tim Rogers’ review of the first Boku no Natsuyasumi on YouTube. In the meantime, here’s where you can check out and support Hilltop’s work.

   