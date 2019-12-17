Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Screenshot : yuanherong1229

Chun-Li is a powerful fighter. So while a costume can help bring her to life, so can big muscles.



This is Yuan Herong. The bodybuilder has been nicknamed “Chun Li,” which has led to her uploading her own take on the Capcom brawler.

According to Fitness Volt and Yahoo! News, Yuan works as a doctor in Shandong Province, China. She started training two years ago, racking up serious gym time and pumping heavy iron.

Yuan recently came in second in a Chinese bodybuilding contest.

She’s always been interested in martial arts and hopes to tackle that seriously next.