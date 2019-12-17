Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastChina

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:china
2.8K
3
Save
Screenshot: yuanherong1229
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Chun-Li is a powerful fighter. So while a costume can help bring her to life, so can big muscles.

This is Yuan Herong. The bodybuilder has been nicknamed “Chun Li,” which has led to her uploading her own take on the Capcom brawler.

Advertisement

According to Fitness Volt and Yahoo! News, Yuan works as a doctor in Shandong Province, China. She started training two years ago, racking up serious gym time and pumping heavy iron. 

Advertisement

Yuan recently came in second in a Chinese bodybuilding contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

She’s always been interested in martial arts and hopes to tackle that seriously next. 

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Nicki Minaj Seems Confused About Chun Li In Her New Track

Chun-Li Cosplay Requires Thighs Like These

Twitch Suspends Streamer After She Wears Chun-Li Cosplay [Updated]

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts