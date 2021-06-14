Bloodborne x Sesame Street

Welcome back to Fine Art, where tonight we’re showcasing the work of Yong Yi Lee, an artist who has done work for companies like Treyarch and Ubisoft.
In particular, though, we’re looking at his imagined crossover between Bloodborne and...Sesame Street, where Jim Henson’s cuddly puppets are turned into cursed monsters with too many teeth.
You can see more of Yong’s stuff at his ArtStation page and personal site.
DISCUSSION
Big Bird of Old Yharnum still looks cuddly. Though I hope those feathers aren’t as rough as iron.