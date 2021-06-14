Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Bloodborne x Sesame Street

From a cleaver-wielding Kermit to an Elmo that shall never be tickled

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee

Welcome back to Fine Art, where tonight we’re showcasing the work of Yong Yi Lee, an artist who has done work for companies like Treyarch and Ubisoft.

In particular, though, we’re looking at his imagined crossover between Bloodborne and...Sesame Street, where Jim Henson’s cuddly puppets are turned into cursed monsters with too many teeth.

You can see more of Yong’s stuff at his ArtStation page and personal site.

Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Illustration: Yong Yi Lee
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

marblekid
Marblekid

Big Bird of Old Yharnum still looks cuddly. Though I hope those feathers aren’t as rough as iron.