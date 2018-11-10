Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Lance McDonald

Data digger Lance McDonald has released a new video about a discovery from deep in the game files of Bloodborne. It is a boss named Snake Ball, and it is scary.

As McDonald explains in the video, the big snake thing is yet another unused enemy in Bloodborne, and yet it seems pretty darn complete for something that was yanked from the game before it was released.

For me, the most interesting part of the video is how McDonald had to re-assemble the boss from a few different game files. As he explains, the actual game maps lacked an AI script for the boss. However, this boss was (at some point) slated to appear in the game’s Chalice Dungeons, despite not being spawnable in them in the final release of the game. By combining the leftover AI file from the Chalice Dungeon version of the creature with the model left over in the game map, McDonald was able to “restore” the creature so that he could take some video of it in action.

What is so great about this is how much the work of “restoring” cut content to games is about taking some creative pathways to Frankenstein together something special that’s scattered across lots of game files.

I’m personally still astonished that community members are continuing to find things buried in Bloodborne, but I’m also incredibly excited to see the things they keep digging up.